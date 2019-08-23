Hope for Species_White

Our Mission

Using the power of science, exploration, education,
and storytelling to illuminate and protect

the wonder of our world

our approach

Investing in a diverse, global community of changemakers

Bold Explorers

We fund a global community of Explorers who investigate, test hypotheses, innovate, stretch their creativity, and push the boundaries of traditional thinking in ways that fundamentally change our world.

Impactful Programs

We support and cultivate a portfolio of diverse, Explorer-led programs within our five focus areas to drive impact and fulfill our mission of illuminating and protecting our world.

Connection & Education

We leverage our global expertise, platforms, and unparalleled convening power to inspire educators, youth, and future Explorers and help more people learn about, care for, and protect our world.

Responsible Stewardship

Our innovative business model allows us to invest every philanthropic dollar—100% of donations—directly to our Explorers and programs. Join us to support what matters most to you.

Our Focus

Maximizing impact
in five key areas

Revealing and protecting underwater worlds

Our Explorers discover, understand, and conserve marine and coastal systems and inspire and empower local and global audiences to better understand and protect the ocean.

Preserving and protecting land environments

Our Explorers explore, understand, and conserve terrestrial and freshwater systems and inspire and empower local and global audiences to better understand and protect our lands, lakes, and rivers.

Protecting and conserving wildlife

Our Explorers inspire and empower local and global audiences to better understand and protect wildlife, including animals, plants and fungi.

Understanding our past and protecting our future

Our Explorers work to preserve cultural knowledge, better understand human histories, cultures, practices, diversity, and evolution—past and present, center communities, and inform and inspire global audiences with stories or lessons about humanity.

Supporting innovation

Our Explorers are taking novel and inventive approaches to address critical challenges and produce insights that illuminate and protect the wonder of our world.

Our promise

Supporting future changemakers

"There are so many challenges that girls and women in Afghanistan face, especially in rural areas, every day. I am not just interested in setting up a school for girls. I’m interested in the lifelong impact that this kind of education can have in not just one girl’s life, but also in that of her family and the generations that come after her."
Shabana Basij-Rasikh
2023 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year and
Co-founder of School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA)
Stories of Impact

Meet Our Explorers

Our community of Explorers is working to inspire, educate, preserve, and protect the wonder of our world.
GRANTS AND INVESTMENTS

Our Funding Strategy

We invest in individuals working on projects in science, conservation, storytelling, education, and technology that align with one or more of our focus areas.
Our commitment to dei

Cultivating an environment of opportunity, mutual respect,
and belonging

Learning from our past, examining our present, and building a more inclusive future.

We believe we can only achieve our mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world when people of every race, identity, experience, and ability have a role in our work. Although we have much more work to do, the Society has made strides to achieve and maintain equity.

our insights

Latest perspectives, news, and stories

The Endangered Miami Tiger Beetle Becomes National Geographic Photo Ark’s 15,000th Species
Esri and National Geographic Society Launches Reimagined National Geographic MapMaker
Whales off the coast of Dominica
Dominica Establishes World’s First Sperm Whale Reserve, a Boost for Climate, Biodiversity and the Local Economy
